Half way down the stairs

I am away from home with limited internet connectivity and just had time to post this find during yesterday's walk in Kercem, a very small village very close to Victoria Rabat. Apologies for lack of comments but hope to catch up tomorrow. Had to come to Gozo for my second Covid-19 vaccine shot and took the opportunity to take it more slowly.

Came across this cute ornamental pot representing the scarecrow from Wizard of Oz which reminded me of the poem/song "Half way down the stairs" which we used to sing to our babies. Left it as it came out of the camera. I was tempted to crop and compose a little bit better but would have lost much of the stairs.