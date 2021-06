Sunflower bee

Close to noon at the Mgarr (Gozo) Marina, the heat was at its peak. Even the sunflower was shying away from directly facing the sun. The bees were however extremely busy. Chose to upload this picture to remember the suntan (and sweat) I got today.

Apologies for not commenting on your photos at the moment. I am away from home with limited connectivity, concentrating on uploading and hopefully will catch up later on this week.