Two parts

"Knock, and the door will be opened to you." The two features of the door caught my attention on this renovated old door. It has been given a fresh look. The key hole is original. I remember the heavy iron keys at my grandparents that used to lock such doors. Nowadays you will find them at dealers in second-hand articles to be sold for ornamental displays. The brass door knocker is a newer version of what might have stood in its place.