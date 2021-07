Hiatus

Returning home on the Gozo ferry after a short break. I went around the boat to see what catches my eye just before starting out. Caught this hard-hat while its owner paused for a breather, a few minutes later and it was gone as we had started moving.



Will be back in Gozo for another short break this week-end so again I will not be very active re comments on your pictures due to self-imposed limited connectivity.