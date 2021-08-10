Ta' Pinu

This iconic church in Gozo, Ta' Pinu Sanctuary, is usually shot from the front or from the top of the hill just in front of it. I went down a road leading to an interesting valley on the left side of the church to get another view. I discovered that the road is called "Sdieri" which means a steep uphill and perfectly fits the street. There is also a bridge built by the British in 1853 and an entrance to a shelter where villagers could seek shelter during air-raids in World War II. It was late in the evening and I rendered the shot with two filters in Gimp, namely brushify and canvas.