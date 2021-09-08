The "chewrist" at the washer spring

My granddaughter loved the word "chewrist" and when playing "I spy with my little eye," you would have some difficulty guessing the word starting with "ch" for turist.

I went down to one of the oldest washer springs after watching an interesting documentary about these places. There are about 6 surviving places like these in Malta and Gozo. This one is in Fontana Gozo and according to the documentary it was mentioned in one of the oldest manuscripts dating back to the middle ages. The arched shelters built over the springs were added in the 17th century during the reign of Grandmaster Carafa to shelter laundresses from inclement weather. The large wash house is adorned with three coats-of-arms displaying Grand Master Gregorio Carafa’s magistracy, the Universitá (kind of local government during this period), and the Azzopardi family.



