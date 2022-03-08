Previous
Spring is in the air by elza
Spring is in the air

Spring is in the air. What is missing? A fish? A bird? A butterfly? Colour in a balcony.
Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous colours
March 9th, 2022  
