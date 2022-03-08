Sign up
Photo 430
Spring is in the air
Spring is in the air. What is missing? A fish? A bird? A butterfly? Colour in a balcony.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
2
2
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
8th March 2022 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colours
March 9th, 2022
