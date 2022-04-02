Previous
Next
Altar of adoration by elza
Photo 455

Altar of adoration

Pope Francis has arrived in Malta and gave his first messages to the highest authourities on the island. I was at St George's Basilica in Gozo when his plane landed in Malta's International Airport. While I took a multitude of shots of Vatican flags from every possible angle and a few shots of people looking at the pop-up exhibition of the Pope's visit in Valletta, I chose to upload this image of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Adoration as I think that Pope Francis would prefer that our focus is on Christ.
Now having said that I am off to get a picture or two of Pope Francis arriving in Gozo!
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise