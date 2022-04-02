Altar of adoration

Pope Francis has arrived in Malta and gave his first messages to the highest authourities on the island. I was at St George's Basilica in Gozo when his plane landed in Malta's International Airport. While I took a multitude of shots of Vatican flags from every possible angle and a few shots of people looking at the pop-up exhibition of the Pope's visit in Valletta, I chose to upload this image of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Adoration as I think that Pope Francis would prefer that our focus is on Christ.

Now having said that I am off to get a picture or two of Pope Francis arriving in Gozo!