Visit collage

The newspaper title, "Stories of the dead to be told at Mtarfa cemetery," was one of my first reads this morning during breakfast. The sub title said that Commonwealth war graves global awareness week comes to Malta for the first time and at the end of the article a booked by free ticket for 13:00.



The 13:00 group was greeted by Lino Camilleri an ex-lecturer, one of three dedicated volunteers, who during an hour long tour told us stories about the ordinary people buried in Mtarfa who “gave their today for our tomorrow”.

So many emotional stories:

Robert Fenton was a drummer in the Lancaster regiment (so called boys). He was just 16. Reminded me of my father who joined the RMA as a "boy".



Another story is that of Patricia buried in Mtarfa with other members of then British prime minister Winston Churchill’s delegation, who were killed in a plane crash while on their way to the historical 1945 Yalta Conference, in Crimea, on February 1, 1945. Patricia was born on 1st February,1922.



Mtarfa holds the body of one colonel, Hugh Alexander Pollock. He died in 1971. Pollock was the first husband of the famous British children’s author Enid Blyton.



Some of the graves are marked with bullet holes from strafing during World War II. Beyond these tomb stones, about a 1km away, was the Ta' Qali Royal Air Force airfield. A couple of weeks ago a WWII undetonated bomb was found at a construction site in Ta' Qali.



And finally, my compliments to two scout leaders from the Mtarfa scout group who accompanied a curious and very well behaved bunch of boys and girls. Keep up the good work.





