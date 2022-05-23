The other way

One of the five photos I took today, all from the Gozo ferry, while travelling from Malta to Gozo. Our neighbours needed to do maintenance work on their roof and had to move all the water tanks so the surface is properly waterproofed. I went up to ensure that I collect as much water as possible instead of letting go to waste as each tank had to be emptied to be moved.

I saw the Gozo catamaran (a fast ferry service between Gozo and Valletta) pick up speed as it left the harbour. I simply liked the colourful bow against the blue waters.