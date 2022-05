The quiet one

I targeted an area which I have never been to in Siggiewi which is a quiet village close to my home. It was a short 5 km walk as I started a bit late in the afternoon. I took a country road and was followed by this lovely, quiet dog as I went up a hill towards Fawwara. I usually get barked at until I disappear from sight but this one was happy to follow silently and pose for me at one point. I frequently tell my wife that if we had to get a dog, this woud be the type.