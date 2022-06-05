Previous
Next
I'm thirsty by elza
Photo 519

I'm thirsty

Is this whiskey? Well all that glitters is not gold dear little birdie. We've had a couple of very hot days and every living thing feels the heat of the day. The sparrow landed at the edge of the puddle from a floor fountain to refresh itself.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise