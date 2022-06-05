Sign up
Photo 519
I'm thirsty
Is this whiskey? Well all that glitters is not gold dear little birdie. We've had a couple of very hot days and every living thing feels the heat of the day. The sparrow landed at the edge of the puddle from a floor fountain to refresh itself.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
4th June 2022 6:09pm
Tags
bird
puddle
