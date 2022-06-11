Cabbie's hat

Previous
I planned to walk 8km today in Tas Sliema but changed my venue to Rabat and walked for 6km. Just outside Imdina I spotted this worn out hat which probably belonged to a horse driven cab driver. It was tied to the railings of the horses' shelter which was empty at the moment. I like how the light caught part of the hat bringing out the curviture and the out of focus backround of Howard's Gardens. I'm not sure if I should have included part of the trunk of a tree on the right. I took several pictures of the hat from different angles. but I liked this one best.
11th June 2022

