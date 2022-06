To the village square

A walk around the old village of Siġġiewi. I walked in the oldest parts of the village with its narrow winding streets. Siġġiewi followed a pattern common to other villages in Malta. Before the arrival of the Order of St John in 1530, there were other thriving hamlets in the area. All were absorbed in Siġġiewi and today, only their secluded chapels remind us of their former existence.

I was lucky to get two chaps going up the road to the village centre.