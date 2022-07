Medieval Mdina festival 1

Visited the Medieval Mdina Festival. A super experience even though I arrived towards the closing last hour. So many well prepared actors, friendly people ready to pose for a shot and great atmosphere. Well done to the organisers. The lady spinning yarn was my first shot of the event. I spoke to her and told her about 365. I hope she likes it.



Tomorrow I start a refurbishing project on one of my rooms and will not have time for photos, so I'll post more pictures from the festival.