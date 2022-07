More sun or some jelly fish

More sun or some jelly fish, I mean a good swim? I liked the structure at the point on the rocks which is some kind of remnant from WWII. I also liked the stairs leading to the sea and I always wonder who was the chap/s who cut them. These were hewn with a pick axe and you can still see the angle of the blow and the dents of the tool. Then of course there's HU-GO (see sandals) sunbathing and pondering whether he should risk a swim or keep absorbing some Vitamin D.