So young

Tomorrow is our 40th wedding anniversary and today our children treated us to a dinner at Mellieha "One80" restaurant. I added one of our wedding day photos which unfortunatley has suffered some colour deterioration as it is constantly exposed to the light (I tried some editing which brought back some colour but had a lot of difficulty with the grain reflection since this is a photo of a photo). It is unlikely that the photographer still has the original negatives after 40 years. I know that the owner passed away some years ago but the shop is still in business. I just wonder.



40 years of blessings and I love her so much!