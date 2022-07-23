Previous
Next
So young by elza
Photo 567

So young

Tomorrow is our 40th wedding anniversary and today our children treated us to a dinner at Mellieha "One80" restaurant. I added one of our wedding day photos which unfortunatley has suffered some colour deterioration as it is constantly exposed to the light (I tried some editing which brought back some colour but had a lot of difficulty with the grain reflection since this is a photo of a photo). It is unlikely that the photographer still has the original negatives after 40 years. I know that the owner passed away some years ago but the shop is still in business. I just wonder.

40 years of blessings and I love her so much!
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Happy Wedding Anniversary; I hope you have a fantastic day
July 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Happy Anniversary. You both look a handsome couple then and now. Enjoy your day.
July 25th, 2022  
Dianne
Congratulations - lovely images.
July 25th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Happy anniversary! I hope you have a lovely day tomorrow. These are both lovely photos!
July 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Happy anniversary, have a great celebration
July 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise