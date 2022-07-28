Previous
Restoration by elza
Photo 572

Restoration

Captured during my 9km walk from Mosta to Hal Gharghur and back. The statue stands on a traffic island close to the parish church in Naxxar. The scaffolding surrounding the statue was partially covering it letting the main figures peep out.
Leli

