Photo 572
Restoration
Captured during my 9km walk from Mosta to Hal Gharghur and back. The statue stands on a traffic island close to the parish church in Naxxar. The scaffolding surrounding the statue was partially covering it letting the main figures peep out.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
28th July 2022 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cover
,
statue
,
texture
