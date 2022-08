Unexpected

I was walking from Haz Zabbar to one of its suburbs Xghajra and spotted, what seemed as, dense, confused spider's web strands. It was the afternoon light illuminating the web that caught my eye. I did'nt expect to see the bed like chicken wire. Amazing!



I googled and found : "The " chicken-wire " modular web of Synotaxus sp. (Synotaxidae) from Brazil."