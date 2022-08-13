Sign up
Photo 588
Mosta Festa skies
The main fireworks show is still to come. I managed to capture a few shots which I put up as a composite together with a partial view of the Mosta dome from my roof top.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
fireworks
,
composite
