Almost symmetrical

During my final 200m towards my car, I encountered these colourful feathered creatures pecking away unruffled. The feathers were a pretty sight until I spotted the dinosaur's shared DNA: the claw at the back of the foot. Scarry.



The pair was shot next to the train station, now turned into a restaurant, of the train which operating from 1883 to 1931. The railway was known locally in Maltese as "il-vapur tal-art" (the land ship).