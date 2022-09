Xewkija church from field

As we near our end of the summer vacation in Gozo I went again to Xewkija for a sunset silhouette of the church, this time from the Ghajnsielem side. I stood in a field which was used as an airfield for the invasion of Sicily, Operation Husky. The Air field Ta' Lambert (known as Xewkija airfield) was built when the Allies needed more runways and parking area in preparation for the invasion of Sicily in 1943.