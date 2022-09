At Il-Ħaġar Museum sml

The semi-dome bozzetto (oil on plaster 67 x 178cms) is exhibited in The Ħaġar Museum Victoria Gozo. The painting in this apse is an essay in Maltese history. It depicts the 1429 siege of Mdina, when, according to Cornelio a Lapide, saints Paul, George and Agatha appeared helping the besieged Christians to repel the invading Moslems. The bozzetto by Giambattista Conti (1878-1971) is dated 1955.