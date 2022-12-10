Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 707
Boiled rice
We had curried rice, one of my favourite dishes. The steam coming out is an interesting subject to capture. Like smoke it's illusive and unpredicatable.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
773
photos
90
followers
89
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
10th December 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Love this capture and we also love curry!
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close