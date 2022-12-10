Previous
Boiled rice by elza
Photo 707

Boiled rice

We had curried rice, one of my favourite dishes. The steam coming out is an interesting subject to capture. Like smoke it's illusive and unpredicatable.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love this capture and we also love curry!
December 12th, 2022  
