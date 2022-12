Don't stretch your luck

We have a proverb that says that a barking dog does not bite (kelb li jinbaħ, ma jigdimx); meaning that someone may look tough but is actually a weakling or refering to people who talk a lot but get nothing done. Well it makes a lot of sense doesn't it, I mean a dog cannot bark and bite at the same time. But on the other hand it could follow one with the other:) So I did not stop for long here as I did not want to stretch my luck!