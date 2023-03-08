Sign up
Photo 795
Alone
Taken from the Upper Barrakka located on the upper tier of St. Peter and St. Paul Bastion, which was built in the 1560s. I love this style of photography.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
8th March 2023 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sea
,
boat
,
minimalist
Corinne C
ace
Nice minimalist shot
March 8th, 2023
