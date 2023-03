Citizens of Melita-Romana

The ladies were posing for another photographer so I took the opportunity. Re-enactment at the Ta' Bistra catacombs.

Ta’ Bistra paleochristian catacombs date back to the fourth century AD and were originally discovered in 1891. The site was only properly excavated in 1933 by archaeologist Charles Zammit, the son of Sir Temi Zammit, who excavated the Hypogeum and the megalithic Tarxien temples.