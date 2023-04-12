Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 830
Welcoming Spring 2
Another for the series Welcoming Spring.
I'll be away for the next few days visiting my son. So I will also be away from this community.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
897
photos
90
followers
88
following
227% complete
View this month »
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
12th April 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Love this one, so jolly.
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close