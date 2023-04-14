Previous
Next
Welcoming Spring 4 by elza
Photo 832

Welcoming Spring 4

Series cont. Posting early as on the 14th it will be mostly travelling. Camera packed and ready to go!
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise