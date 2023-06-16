Sign up
Photo 895
Afternoon Scent
The afternoon walk from Mistra bay to Selmun and the evening fragrance reminded me of the summer nights spent camping with firends: the nights with the cool sea breeze and the fragrance of the caper bush, wild thyme and fennel.
16th June 2023
16th Jun 23
1
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
961
photos
85
followers
87
following
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
19th June 2023 6:36pm
Susan Wakely
ace
What a beautiful flower being fully appreciated by the bee.
June 22nd, 2023
