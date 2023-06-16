Previous
Afternoon Scent by elza
Afternoon Scent

The afternoon walk from Mistra bay to Selmun and the evening fragrance reminded me of the summer nights spent camping with firends: the nights with the cool sea breeze and the fragrance of the caper bush, wild thyme and fennel.
16th June 2023 16th Jun 23

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five.
Susan Wakely ace
What a beautiful flower being fully appreciated by the bee.
June 22nd, 2023  
