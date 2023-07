What is she doing?

Filling in and do not feel obliged to comment. Apologies for the bulk download but I am away from my pc for most of the summer.



When you are a tourist you do what tourists do. But what was she doing so close to the door and standing motionless for, I don't know, a minute or two? Then I noticed the mobile phone hanging on the door knob for a selfie! Great tripod work missy!