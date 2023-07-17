Sign up
Photo 926
Another kind of summer
Slowly catching up after a long time away from online activity and 365.
Definitely not my kind of summer but we really enjoyed the cool weather. Must be one of the Porthleven icons as I've seen numerous pictures of this church with waves battering the shores.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
995
photos
89
followers
87
following
Brian
ace
Serious wave action captured here.
July 26th, 2023
