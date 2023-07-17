Previous
Next
Another kind of summer by elza
Photo 926

Another kind of summer

Slowly catching up after a long time away from online activity and 365.

Definitely not my kind of summer but we really enjoyed the cool weather. Must be one of the Porthleven icons as I've seen numerous pictures of this church with waves battering the shores.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Serious wave action captured here.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise