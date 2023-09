Forcina

Definitly not a hair pin. :) These are supports for the statue when it is carried through the streets. The statue is carried by several men but the long procession takes its toll on the strogest of them. That's when the forcina is called for. You will hear a dull thud on the wood signalling for the support. Four men one at each corner of the statue inserts the support underneath the base of the statue and the bearers get a few seconds respite from the heavy load.