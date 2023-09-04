Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 975
Tassel
Inside the church. Every nook and cranny of the church was eleborately decorated for the feast with red damask, crystal chandeliers and the added tassel to every decorative oil lamp.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1041
photos
89
followers
85
following
267% complete
View this month »
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
3rd September 2023 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close