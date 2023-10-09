Previous
Next
Girl balancing on seesaw by elza
Photo 1002

Girl balancing on seesaw

We were staying just round the corner to this modern piece of urban art. Was lucky to get the pigeon in the picture.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise