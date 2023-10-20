Previous
Red hot by elza
Photo 1019

Red hot

Red hot, yellow hot, white hot it's all there. This skilled craftsman makes it look so easy. Shot at the end of September. Two or three people were working on this piece. Lovely to watch their team work and skill in such a dangerous environment.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
279% complete

Photo Details

