Previous
Photo 1023
The impossible possible
This 3D object is real and a good example of an optical illusion. There is a slight give away of the possible impossibility of the object at the top and the inside of the steel frame. Shot this artefact at the Parco Querino
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
3
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1088
photos
89
followers
85
following
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
8th October 2023 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
These are fascinating to look at.
October 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh it messes with your brain. Very good.
October 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Just when you think the brain engages ……
October 22nd, 2023
