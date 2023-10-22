Previous
The impossible possible by elza
The impossible possible

This 3D object is real and a good example of an optical illusion. There is a slight give away of the possible impossibility of the object at the top and the inside of the steel frame. Shot this artefact at the Parco Querino
Kathy
These are fascinating to look at.
October 22nd, 2023  
Lesley
Ooh it messes with your brain. Very good.
October 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Just when you think the brain engages ……
October 22nd, 2023  
