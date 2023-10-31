Sign up
Photo 1032
At the gate
As I was coming down and out of the Basilica Palladiana. I think if I had moved a bit to the left I would have captured a better shot. Although the boy is OK the girl has been lost in the shadow.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
31st October 2023 6:20pm
couple
silhouette
