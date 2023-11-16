Previous
As tight as possible by elza
Photo 1042

As tight as possible

The fisherman's hands still going strong. The man was preparing a float for the Lampuki season. The hands show years of hard work in the sun.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 18th, 2023  
