Previous
Next
New Life Bar by elza
Photo 1051

New Life Bar

Enjoying the last days of sunshine before we experienced a couple of rainy days. Shot on the 13th.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise