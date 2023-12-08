Previous
A bucket for a head by elza
Photo 1050

A bucket for a head

This photo was taken through the gate of a large garden next to our local primary school. The garden has been "work-in-progress" as long as I can remember. The statue seems to have lost its head. It's lying on the ground.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Suzanne ace
I had to look closely at this one to see what was happening! Love the title.
December 18th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fascinating. Well spotted!
December 18th, 2023  
