15th March 2020

A day to explore the area and on Hesters advice we planned to visit Aira Force waterfalls. However as we think the country may be forced into a lock down soon we thought we’d stock up on some supplies (not stockpiling!) at Morrison’s in Penrith. Despite the panic buying in Teddington, it seems that here in Cumbria people are being more sensible and the toilets rolls were piled high and there was plenty of dried pasta! I felt relieved that I have got some supplies in for when we get back although it felt strange to be food shopping whilst away.



We finally headed for Aira Force falls owned by The National Trust and used our cards to save the £9 parking fee! We managed to walk the way to the upper falls and did well over 10,000 steps by the end of the day. The falls were very impressive and because of all the recent rains the falls were full and there are so many waterfalls and floods over the local roads.



This evening we decided to try another pub in Pooley Bridge but it certainly wasn’t going to be The Din again! This time we tried The Crown. Food was very good and served fairly quickly, Colin’s mash was not hot but it was swiftly replaced and his pie was massive. A good end to our time in the Lake District

