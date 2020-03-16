16th March 2020

We checked out of our hotel this morning and when chatting with the owners, they too are worried about the effect of the Coronavirus on business. Hester was running a print class in the morning so we thought we’d explore the Lakes as we drove towards the Yorkshire Dales. We drove towards Windermere around the edge of Ullswater. The news are stunning but we didn’t want to block the road so we did not stop until we reached Bowness-on-Windermere - the biggest town on the lake. It was a busy town and as we are trying to keep away from people we decided it was too busy for a stroll so we drover back the way we had come from to Ambleside.



This is a pretty little town with a strange little house over a steam in the centre called The Bridge House which made todays photo! It is a National Trust property but sadly not open so we could not use our cards! We checked the local chemists and pharmacies but all have totally sold out of hand sanitiser. We only had just over an hours worth of parking so we just had time to stop for a coffee and cake in a nice cafe before we headed off again towards Settle. We set the SatNav for Booths and were forced in for a little shopping before driving the 15 minutes or so over to Hester and Brian’s house. How nice to see her as this is the first time since Christmas.

