17th March 2020

Brian had to go to work in Leeds today as at the moment he still needs to go in a couple of times a week. We think he will end up working from home very soon as most people are gradually being laid off or are working from home to avoid the spread of the virus.



Hester took us to Malham Cove and Janet’s Foss today - spectacular places and very few people there. Colin was lagging a little due to it being near lunchtime. I do not know how he spotted it but he saw a snack van near the entrance to Malham Cove. The van did the best bacon rolls ever with a large mug of tea - Hester went for fried egg and Colin went for sausage! We must have attracted all the local walkers in and soon there was a queue but everyone was very nice and kept their distance as we sat back in the plastic chairs in front of the van. After our refuelling we walked towards Malham Cove. It really is massive and there were a number of people climbing the rock face.



We continued on towards Gordale Scar. There was a bend in the path so we could not see it until we were almost upon it. It was incredibly impressive and made more so after the recent heavy rains which made the waterfalls really gush. A pause for some photos and then back along the same route, again stopping as Hester had noticed a pair of Dippers in the fast flowing stream. We walked across muddy fields towards Janet’s Foss but did not see the legendary fairies there. Ins read there were old tree trunks crammed full of coins that people had wedged in for good luck. Colin managed to get a 10p piece in as well - I am hoping it brings us all luck and healthiness over the next few months.



Our last stop of the day as we headed back was an inspiration by Hester up onto the Moors to see the Highland Cattle. These are owned by a farmer and are very placid so much so that I could walk alongside them as they pottered up the hill. The waterfalls and coves were beautiful but today’s photo just has to be a Highland cow!

