28th March 2020

Day 5 of lock down.



I braved M&S this morning for supplies. There was an organised queue around the shop and everyone kept 2 meters apart. I actually didn’t take long to get in and people were pretty good in the store as well. They had good stock levels and I got a few treats as well including a pork pie for Colin.



After lunch I baked a banana loaf with two bananas that for some reason had over ripened very quickly. Although it took twice as long to cook than the recipe suggested, it was actually very nice!



We waited until late afternoon today before we attempted to go for a walk. As usual so many people do not have any idea about distancing and I’m getting sick of having to step into the road to avoid them. We did manage to get into Bushy Park by Teddington gate as it was less busy. Still a lot of dog walkers and joggers but we managed a good walk around the Leg of Mutton pond and out through Schaefer Gate, walking back the long way past Colin’s school.



Salmon, prawns beans and baked potatoes tonight with raspberries and banana loaf to finish. Colin suddenly started to experience tinnitus and it took a lot of persuading that I couldn’t hear anything. Having Googled I think it has been bought on by stress which is not surprising. Hoping he’ll be better tomorrow as a visit to the doctors is not a good idea. My hands have got a lot worse as well - I’m obviously allergic to one of the soaps or hand gels but I have no idea which!

