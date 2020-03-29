29th March 2020

Day 6 of lock down.



I popped out first thing to get Colin’s Sunday Times, there was a self isolating queue outside M&S and no papers at Budgens but I spotted one paper in Dalcetts newsagents. With just one person in there it was a quick dash and payment leaving the change for the owner.



Once back it was time to set up my second family Zoom session that worked so well last week. It worked again and we sang happy birthday to my brother in law David. Our session went in for over an hour so they seem to have waived the maximum 40 minutes which is good. Another really good catch up and a shame that Colin’s family cannot be bothered to set it up properly despite my notes and texts.



It was really cold today so we didn’t bother with our allowed exercise session. Instead I wrote a brilliant guide to Twitter for Colin so he can really use it properly. I added screen grabs of pages as examples and I’m really pleased with it.



Spaghetti Bolognese for dinner tonight and catching up with two back episodes of Liar 2.

