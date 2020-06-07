7th June 2020

Day 76 of lock down



Mixed weather today but I managed to get two lots of washing done although not hung outside today!



We had an early lunch before heading over in Chris’s direction to see him at Ottershaw Woods - socially distancing of course. I haven’t been to this area before and it is really interring with a mixed deciduous woodland and tall Scots Pines (my image for today).



Only 6,000 footsteps or so but some nice fresh air although our plans for a cup of tea in the garden were scuppered as it started to rain heavily which was not forecast.



I discovered that it was indeed gooseberries that we found in the freezer and they actually cooked up very well as a sauce accompaniment to mackerel with apple pis for dessert.



Last episode of series three of Killing Eve which was a good ending.



40,542 PHE total dead in the UK (up 77)

