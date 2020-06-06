6th June 2020

Day 75 of lockdown.



Today would normally have been the Park Run a few months ago - that is all a distant memory now. As it is Saturday I popped to buy my Guardian newspaper from Sainsburys and we had a riveting afternoon defrosting the freezer in the kitchen which has needed doing for probably nearly years. We completed the job had restocked the freezer in less than three hours and it is amazing how much more space we have acquired know the small Polar Bear has been removed from the top draw!



In the process of sorting the freezer we discovered a number of boxes of indeterminate food in the freezer in the garage so tonight's meal was a green Thai curry made with slices of cooked turkey from a couple of years ago and actually it wasn't bad. We also discovered an unusual frozen cube in a plastic bag we really had no idea what it was although it looked a bit like gooseberries so I decided to defrost it and we can work out what it could be tomorrow.



Today's photograph is the wild Rose that comes out every year in our hedge and looking stunning.



40,465 PHE total dead in the UK (up 204)

