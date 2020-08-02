2nd August 2020

Day 130 of semi lock down



Colin went to golf this afternoon so I caught up with a number of work emails. I am still trying to arrange a date to photograph early in the morning on Eel Pie Island and I also wrote an email to a charity in Richmond that I'm considering supporting with another limited-edition print. Following feedback from Karen I amended the book she wants to give her mother for her birthday in November and that seems to have gone down well.



This random photo is of a pair of walnuts which appear to be intact so we could keep them hopefully to eat. Our bumper crop of walnuts has been decimated by the local squirrels which means that not only do we never get to eat our own walnuts they also become potentially lethal slip hazards on the path to the garage!



Regarding the situation of Covid 19, the figures are all showing a curve upwards of a rise in the number of people testing positive and despite the figure being low for the number of deaths today which is usual for a weekend, over a weekly period this is beginning to rise again. There are small lockdowns around the country as well in areas with very high figures in specific places. I fear that we could be headed for another total lockdown.



46,201 PHE total dead in the UK (up 8)