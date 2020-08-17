17th August 2020

Day 145 of semi lock down.



Colin headed to golf this morning so as the forecast was not too bad until later in the day. I decided to catch the bus into Twickenham. Prior to any shoot I like to scope the areas I plan to photograph, to work out the best time of day and best angles to take them. However by the time I was stood under the bus shelter in Teddington the ‘Heavens’ really did open. I have only seen the rain this heavy a few times. The bus eventually turned up and had to drive slowly as it was so difficult to see ahead and the roads had flooded. When I eventually arrived in Twickenham I spent a further 10 minutes under another bus shelter.



Luckily I did have my umbrella but had forgotten my camera cover. I still managed to walk most of the locations I want to shoot near the river and the station and despite being a recce, I did get a couple of usable shots. I could not believe the weather - it was so bad that Colin left golf early. He called to see if I would like to be picked up but shortly after called again, as there had been such a bad accident that most of the roads were closed and it was taking ages for him to get home. I caught the number 33 back to Teddington library and we both arrived home at virtually the same time. Despite the weather, it was a constructive day but somewhat difficult to work out the angle of the sun during torrential downpours.



